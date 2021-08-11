Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Earnings results for Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Electric Last Mile Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 89.39%. The high price target for ELMS is $18.00 and the low price target for ELMS is $15.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Electric Last Mile Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.67, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a forecasted upside of 89.4% from its current price of $8.80. Electric Last Mile Solutions has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Electric Last Mile Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

In the past three months, Electric Last Mile Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 31.01% of the stock of Electric Last Mile Solutions is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS



Earnings for Electric Last Mile Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.70) to ($0.47) per share. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 55.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here