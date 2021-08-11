Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Earnings results for Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Eltek last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 20th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $7.21 million during the quarter. Eltek has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Eltek has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Dividend Strength: Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek does not currently pay a dividend. Eltek does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

In the past three months, Eltek insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.93% of the stock of Eltek is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK



The P/E ratio of Eltek is 13.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.99. The P/E ratio of Eltek is 13.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.65. Eltek has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here