Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Earnings results for Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Equillium last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. Equillium has generated ($1.46) earnings per share over the last year (($1.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Equillium are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.29) to ($1.48) per share. Equillium has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equillium in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 148.74%. The high price target for EQ is $18.00 and the low price target for EQ is $12.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Equillium has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.80, Equillium has a forecasted upside of 148.7% from its current price of $5.95. Equillium has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium does not currently pay a dividend. Equillium does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

In the past three months, Equillium insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $231,362.00 in company stock. 32.70% of the stock of Equillium is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 26.16% of the stock of Equillium is held by institutions.

Earnings for Equillium are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.29) to ($1.48) per share. The P/E ratio of Equillium is -4.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Equillium is -4.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Equillium has a P/B Ratio of 2.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

