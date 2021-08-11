Nothing seems to bother Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Earnings results for Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1400000000000001.

Euronav last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm earned $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Euronav has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Earnings for Euronav are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.96) to $0.40 per share. Euronav has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Euronav will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158392”.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Euronav in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.52%. The high price target for EURN is $13.00 and the low price target for EURN is $11.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Euronav has a dividend yield of 0.99%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Euronav has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Euronav is 3.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Euronav will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.00% next year. This indicates that Euronav will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Euronav insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.81% of the stock of Euronav is held by institutions.

Earnings for Euronav are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.96) to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Euronav is 10.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Euronav is 10.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 59.29. Euronav has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

