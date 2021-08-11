Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Earnings results for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

Evofem Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. The firm earned $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. Evofem Biosciences has generated ($1.56) earnings per share over the last year (($2.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Evofem Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.53) to ($0.86) per share. Evofem Biosciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Evofem Biosciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “9190716”.

Analyst Opinion on Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evofem Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 986.57%. The high price target for EVFM is $25.00 and the low price target for EVFM is $3.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Evofem Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

In the past three months, Evofem Biosciences insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $119,360.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.50% of the stock of Evofem Biosciences is held by insiders. 41.04% of the stock of Evofem Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM



Earnings for Evofem Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.53) to ($0.86) per share. The P/E ratio of Evofem Biosciences is -0.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Evofem Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 42.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

