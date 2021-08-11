Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Earnings results for Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Evogene last issued its earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business earned $0.33 million during the quarter. Evogene has generated ($0.83) earnings per share over the last year (($0.75) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Evogene are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.67) per share. Evogene has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Evogene will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 888-326-9310.

Analyst Opinion on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evogene in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 222.03%. The high price target for EVGN is $10.00 and the low price target for EVGN is $9.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Evogene has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.50, Evogene has a forecasted upside of 222.0% from its current price of $2.95. Evogene has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene does not currently pay a dividend. Evogene does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

In the past three months, Evogene insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.46% of the stock of Evogene is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN



Earnings for Evogene are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.67) per share. The P/E ratio of Evogene is -3.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Evogene is -3.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Evogene has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here