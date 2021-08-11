Will stock surge before Earnings results? Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Earnings results for Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Exicure, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Exicure last released its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Exicure has generated ($0.28) earnings per share over the last year (($0.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Exicure are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.57) to ($0.41) per share. Exicure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exicure in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 398.69%. The high price target for XCUR is $7.00 and the low price target for XCUR is $6.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Exicure does not currently pay a dividend. Exicure does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

In the past three months, Exicure insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 25.90% of the stock of Exicure is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 35.44% of the stock of Exicure is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR



Earnings for Exicure are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.57) to ($0.41) per share. The P/E ratio of Exicure is -2.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Exicure has a P/B Ratio of 1.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

