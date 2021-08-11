Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Earnings results for Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Eyenovia last released its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 million for the quarter. Eyenovia has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year (($0.86) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Eyenovia are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.69) per share. Eyenovia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Eyenovia will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eyenovia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 124.81%. The high price target for EYEN is $11.00 and the low price target for EYEN is $8.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia does not currently pay a dividend. Eyenovia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

In the past three months, Eyenovia insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $42,574.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 20.00% of the stock of Eyenovia is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.14% of the stock of Eyenovia is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN



Earnings for Eyenovia are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.69) per share. The P/E ratio of Eyenovia is -5.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eyenovia is -5.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Eyenovia has a P/B Ratio of 6.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

