Earnings and Growth Analysis : Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Earnings results for Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Fathom last announced its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company earned $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. Fathom has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fathom are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.29) per share. Fathom has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Fathom will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159142”.

Analyst Opinion on Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fathom in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 80.87%. The high price target for FTHM is $65.00 and the low price target for FTHM is $42.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fathom has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.50, Fathom has a forecasted upside of 80.9% from its current price of $29.58. Fathom has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom does not currently pay a dividend. Fathom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

In the past three months, Fathom insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,463,654.00 in company stock. Only 14.49% of the stock of Fathom is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM



Earnings for Fathom are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.29) per share. The P/E ratio of Fathom is -87.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fathom is -87.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fathom has a P/B Ratio of 13.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here