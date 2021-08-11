Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Earnings results for FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21.

Analyst Opinion on FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FIGS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.91, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.22%. The high price target for FIGS is $50.00 and the low price target for FIGS is $28.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FIGS has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.91, FIGS has a forecasted upside of 5.2% from its current price of $39.83. FIGS has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS does not currently pay a dividend. FIGS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

In the past three months, FIGS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.05% of the stock of FIGS is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS



Earnings for FIGS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to $0.21 per share.

More latest stories: here