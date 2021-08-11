Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

Earnings results for First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17.

Analyst Opinion on First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Advantage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.91%. The high price target for FA is $24.00 and the low price target for FA is $22.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Advantage has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.33, First Advantage has a forecasted upside of 24.9% from its current price of $18.68. First Advantage has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage does not currently pay a dividend. First Advantage does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

In the past three months, First Advantage insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.49% of the stock of First Advantage is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of First Advantage (NYSE:FA



Earnings for First Advantage are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.72 per share. First Advantage has a PEG Ratio of 1.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

