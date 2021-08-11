Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Earnings results for Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Flowers Foods last posted its earnings results on May 20th, 2021. The reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Its revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year ($1.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Earnings for Flowers Foods are expected to grow by 4.39% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.19 per share. Flowers Foods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Flowers Foods will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Flowers Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.35%. The high price target for FLO is $25.00 and the low price target for FLO is $22.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Flowers Foods has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.67, Flowers Foods has a forecasted upside of 3.3% from its current price of $22.90. Flowers Foods has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.67%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Flowers Foods has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Flowers Foods is 64.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Flowers Foods will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.59% next year. This indicates that Flowers Foods will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

In the past three months, Flowers Foods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.67% of the stock of Flowers Foods is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 63.06% of the stock of Flowers Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO



Earnings for Flowers Foods are expected to grow by 4.39% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Flowers Foods is 21.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Flowers Foods is 21.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.93. Flowers Foods has a P/B Ratio of 3.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

