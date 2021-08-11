Wall street estimates Earnings report Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Earnings results for Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Frequency Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.74. The company earned $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 million. Frequency Therapeutics has generated ($0.82) earnings per share over the last year (($1.25) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Frequency Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.42) to ($1.82) per share. Frequency Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Frequency Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 286.76%. The high price target for FREQ is $56.00 and the low price target for FREQ is $20.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Frequency Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Frequency Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

In the past three months, Frequency Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 14.70% of the stock of Frequency Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 56.32% of the stock of Frequency Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ



Earnings for Frequency Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.42) to ($1.82) per share. The P/E ratio of Frequency Therapeutics is -6.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Frequency Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

