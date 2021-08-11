Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Earnings results for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Gamida Cell last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Gamida Cell has generated ($1.66) earnings per share over the last year (($1.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Gamida Cell are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.58) to ($1.39) per share. Gamida Cell has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Gamida Cell will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gamida Cell in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 266.18%. The high price target for GMDA is $27.00 and the low price target for GMDA is $14.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gamida Cell has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.25, Gamida Cell has a forecasted upside of 266.2% from its current price of $5.53. Gamida Cell has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell does not currently pay a dividend. Gamida Cell does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

In the past three months, Gamida Cell insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 39.45% of the stock of Gamida Cell is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA



Earnings for Gamida Cell are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.58) to ($1.39) per share. The P/E ratio of Gamida Cell is -3.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gamida Cell is -3.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gamida Cell has a P/B Ratio of 3.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here