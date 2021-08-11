Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for GBS (NYSE:GBS)

Earnings results for GBS (NYSE:GBS)

GBS Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

GBS last released its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $0.03 million during the quarter. GBS has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GBS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on GBS (NYSE:GBS)

Dividend Strength: GBS (NYSE:GBS)

GBS does not currently pay a dividend. GBS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GBS (NYSE:GBS)

In the past three months, GBS insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $4,440.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of GBS is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GBS (NYSE:GBS)



