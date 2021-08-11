Wall street estimates Earnings report GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

Earnings results for GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

GeoVax Labs last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $0.11 million during the quarter. GeoVax Labs has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GeoVax Labs has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. GeoVax Labs will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159241”.

Analyst Opinion on GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GeoVax Labs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 76.21%. The high price target for GOVX is $8.00 and the low price target for GOVX is $8.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs does not currently pay a dividend. GeoVax Labs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

In the past three months, GeoVax Labs insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of GeoVax Labs is held by insiders. Only 4.25% of the stock of GeoVax Labs is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX



GeoVax Labs has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

