Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Earnings results for Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

Gevo last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Gevo has generated ($0.51) earnings per share over the last year (($0.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Gevo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.18) per share. Gevo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Gevo will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2267135#”.

Analyst Opinion on Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gevo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 180.53%. The high price target for GEVO is $18.00 and the low price target for GEVO is $16.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo does not currently pay a dividend. Gevo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

In the past three months, Gevo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Gevo is held by insiders. Only 23.76% of the stock of Gevo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO



Earnings for Gevo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.18) per share. The P/E ratio of Gevo is -8.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gevo is -8.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gevo has a P/B Ratio of 5.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

