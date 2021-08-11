Earnings expectations from GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Earnings results for GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01.

GoodRx last released its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. GoodRx has generated ($0.96) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for GoodRx are expected to grow by 325.00% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.34 per share. GoodRx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. GoodRx will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GoodRx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.96%. The high price target for GDRX is $70.00 and the low price target for GDRX is $29.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

GoodRx has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.80, GoodRx has a forecasted upside of 57.0% from its current price of $31.09. GoodRx has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx does not currently pay a dividend. GoodRx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

In the past three months, GoodRx insiders have sold 284.45% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $14,004,559.00 in company stock and sold $53,841,143.00 in company stock. Only 1.43% of the stock of GoodRx is held by insiders. Only 31.75% of the stock of GoodRx is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX



Earnings for GoodRx are expected to grow by 325.00% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of GoodRx is -32.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GoodRx is -32.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GoodRx has a PEG Ratio of 12.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. GoodRx has a P/B Ratio of 17.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here