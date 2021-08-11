Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Earnings results for Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.47.

Graybug Vision last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. Graybug Vision has generated ($5.25) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Graybug Vision are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.90) to ($1.60) per share. Graybug Vision has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Graybug Vision in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 320.58%. The high price target for GRAY is $41.00 and the low price target for GRAY is $4.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Graybug Vision has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.29, Graybug Vision has a forecasted upside of 320.6% from its current price of $4.11. Graybug Vision has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Graybug Vision does not currently pay a dividend. Graybug Vision does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Graybug Vision insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.00% of the stock of Graybug Vision is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 61.95% of the stock of Graybug Vision is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Graybug Vision are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.90) to ($1.60) per share. The P/E ratio of Graybug Vision is -0.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Graybug Vision is -0.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Graybug Vision has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

