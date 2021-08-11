Earnings Results under Review: GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

Earnings results for GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Analyst Opinion on GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GreenTree Hospitality Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 83.48%. The high price target for GHG is $17.10 and the low price target for GHG is $17.10. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group does not currently pay a dividend. GreenTree Hospitality Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

In the past three months, GreenTree Hospitality Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.37% of the stock of GreenTree Hospitality Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG



Earnings for GreenTree Hospitality Group are expected to grow by 16.00% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $0.87 per share. The P/E ratio of GreenTree Hospitality Group is 19.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of GreenTree Hospitality Group is 19.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 30.33. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.34. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

