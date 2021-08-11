The Bullish & Bearish scenario to GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Earnings results for GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

GrowGeneration last released its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm earned $90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. GrowGeneration has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year ($0.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.2. Earnings for GrowGeneration are expected to grow by 34.62% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $0.70 per share. GrowGeneration has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. GrowGeneration will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GrowGeneration in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.69%. The high price target for GRWG is $77.00 and the low price target for GRWG is $40.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GrowGeneration has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.25, GrowGeneration has a forecasted upside of 30.7% from its current price of $43.04. GrowGeneration has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration does not currently pay a dividend. GrowGeneration does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

In the past three months, GrowGeneration insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,843,300.00 in company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of GrowGeneration is held by insiders. Only 39.59% of the stock of GrowGeneration is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG



Earnings for GrowGeneration are expected to grow by 34.62% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of GrowGeneration is 172.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of GrowGeneration is 172.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 21.58. GrowGeneration has a P/B Ratio of 7.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

