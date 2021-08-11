Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Earnings results for Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Guardion Health Sciences last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $0.23 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.54) diluted earnings per share). Guardion Health Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Dividend Strength: Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Guardion Health Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

In the past three months, Guardion Health Sciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Guardion Health Sciences is held by insiders. Only 7.07% of the stock of Guardion Health Sciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI



The P/E ratio of Guardion Health Sciences is -2.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Guardion Health Sciences is -2.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Guardion Health Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 2.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

