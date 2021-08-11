Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Earnings results for Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.46.

Histogen last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Histogen has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.19) diluted earnings per share). Histogen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Histogen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 365.44%. The high price target for HSTO is $4.00 and the low price target for HSTO is $4.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Histogen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Histogen has a forecasted upside of 365.4% from its current price of $0.86. Histogen has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen does not currently pay a dividend. Histogen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

In the past three months, Histogen insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 10.20% of the stock of Histogen is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.07% of the stock of Histogen is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO



The P/E ratio of Histogen is -0.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Histogen is -0.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Histogen has a P/B Ratio of 1.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here