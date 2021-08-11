An insightful look at Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Earnings results for Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hut 8 Mining in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 59.24%. The high price target for HUT is $10.00 and the low price target for HUT is $10.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hut 8 Mining has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Hut 8 Mining has a forecasted upside of 59.2% from its current price of $6.28. Hut 8 Mining has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining does not currently pay a dividend. Hut 8 Mining does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

In the past three months, Hut 8 Mining insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of Hut 8 Mining is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT



Earnings for Hut 8 Mining are expected to grow by 263.16% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.69 per share.

