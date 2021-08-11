Earnings expectations from Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Earnings results for Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19.

Analyst Opinion on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.53%. The high price target for HYFM is $95.00 and the low price target for HYFM is $63.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hydrofarm Holdings Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.20, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a forecasted upside of 41.5% from its current price of $51.72. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group does not currently pay a dividend. Hydrofarm Holdings Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

In the past three months, Hydrofarm Holdings Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.13% of the stock of Hydrofarm Holdings Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM



Earnings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group are expected to grow by 39.39% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Hydrofarm Holdings Group is -344.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

