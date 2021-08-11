Earnings and Growth Analysis : ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Earnings results for ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

ImmuCell last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. ImmuCell has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year (($0.18) diluted earnings per share). ImmuCell has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ImmuCell in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for ImmuCell.

Dividend Strength: ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell does not currently pay a dividend. ImmuCell does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

In the past three months, ImmuCell insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 14.90% of the stock of ImmuCell is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 9.44% of the stock of ImmuCell is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC



The P/E ratio of ImmuCell is -53.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ImmuCell has a P/B Ratio of 2.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

