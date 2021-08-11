Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

Earnings results for IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

IMV last announced its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. IMV has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year (($0.40) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for IMV are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.52) per share. IMV has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IMV in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.41, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 221.88%. The high price target for IMV is $13.00 and the low price target for IMV is $1.38. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

IMV has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.41, IMV has a forecasted upside of 221.9% from its current price of $1.68. IMV has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV does not currently pay a dividend. IMV does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

In the past three months, IMV insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.20% of the stock of IMV is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV



Earnings for IMV are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.52) per share. The P/E ratio of IMV is -4.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IMV is -4.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IMV has a P/B Ratio of 3.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here