Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Earnings results for Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Inhibrx last posted its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx has generated ($3.01) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Inhibrx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.18) to ($1.92) per share. Inhibrx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inhibrx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.88%. The high price target for INBX is $44.00 and the low price target for INBX is $30.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx does not currently pay a dividend. Inhibrx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

In the past three months, Inhibrx insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 38.02% of the stock of Inhibrx is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX



Earnings for Inhibrx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.18) to ($1.92) per share. The P/E ratio of Inhibrx is -9.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Inhibrx is -9.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Inhibrx has a P/B Ratio of 14.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

