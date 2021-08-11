Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Earnings results for Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Innovative Solutions and Support last released its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $5.12 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.8. Innovative Solutions and Support has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Innovative Solutions and Support will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Dividend Strength: Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support does not currently pay a dividend. Innovative Solutions and Support does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

In the past three months, Innovative Solutions and Support insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 23.90% of the stock of Innovative Solutions and Support is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 23.32% of the stock of Innovative Solutions and Support is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC



The P/E ratio of Innovative Solutions and Support is 35.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.98. The P/E ratio of Innovative Solutions and Support is 35.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 33.71. Innovative Solutions and Support has a P/B Ratio of 4.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

