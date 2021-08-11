Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL)

Earnings results for Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL)

Instil Bio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2.

Instil Bio last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.14. Instil Bio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Instil Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.25) to ($1.38) per share. Instil Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Instil Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 79.55%. The high price target for TIL is $32.00 and the low price target for TIL is $23.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Instil Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.50, Instil Bio has a forecasted upside of 79.5% from its current price of $16.43. Instil Bio has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL)

Instil Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Instil Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL)

In the past three months, Instil Bio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.50% of the stock of Instil Bio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL



