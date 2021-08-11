What You Must Know About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Earnings results for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Integral Ad Science in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.54%. The high price target for IAS is $26.00 and the low price target for IAS is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Integral Ad Science has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.25, Integral Ad Science has a forecasted upside of 33.5% from its current price of $17.41. Integral Ad Science has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science does not currently pay a dividend. Integral Ad Science does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

In the past three months, Integral Ad Science insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of Integral Ad Science is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS



Earnings for Integral Ad Science are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.10) to $0.03 per share.

