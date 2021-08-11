Earnings and Growth Analysis : ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

Earnings results for ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

Ion Geophysical Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.85.

ION Geophysical last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. The business earned $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14 million. ION Geophysical has generated ($2.11) earnings per share over the last year (($2.91) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ION Geophysical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.30) to ($0.56) per share. ION Geophysical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ION Geophysical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 407.14%. The high price target for IO is $10.00 and the low price target for IO is $4.20. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ION Geophysical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.10, ION Geophysical has a forecasted upside of 407.1% from its current price of $1.40. ION Geophysical has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical does not currently pay a dividend. ION Geophysical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

In the past three months, ION Geophysical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of ION Geophysical is held by insiders. Only 11.44% of the stock of ION Geophysical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO



Earnings for ION Geophysical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.30) to ($0.56) per share. The P/E ratio of ION Geophysical is -0.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

