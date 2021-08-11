Earnings and Growth Analysis : Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Earnings results for Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Jerash Holdings (US) last announced its quarterly earnings data on June 21st, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business earned $23.76 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year ($0.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Jerash Holdings (US) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Jerash Holdings (US) will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jerash Holdings (US) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.58%. The high price target for JRSH is $9.00 and the low price target for JRSH is $9.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US) pays a meaningful dividend of 2.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Jerash Holdings (US) has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Jerash Holdings (US) is 54.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

In the past three months, Jerash Holdings (US) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.20% of the stock of Jerash Holdings (US) is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.96% of the stock of Jerash Holdings (US) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH



The P/E ratio of Jerash Holdings (US) is 20.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.99. The P/E ratio of Jerash Holdings (US) is 20.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 30.34. Jerash Holdings (US) has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

