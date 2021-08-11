Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Earnings results for Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Kamada last announced its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business earned $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Kamada has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year ($0.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Earnings for Kamada are expected to decrease by -7.14% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $0.13 per share. Kamada has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Kamada will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kamada in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 97.13%. The high price target for KMDA is $11.00 and the low price target for KMDA is $11.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada does not currently pay a dividend. Kamada does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

In the past three months, Kamada insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.70% of the stock of Kamada is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA



Earnings for Kamada are expected to decrease by -7.14% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $0.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Kamada is 16.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.99. The P/E ratio of Kamada is 16.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.03. Kamada has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

