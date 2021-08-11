Definitive Proof this stock will never make you disappointed: Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Earnings results for Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Kelly Services last released its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business earned $1.21 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Kelly Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Kelly Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-970-0847 with passcode “8454029#”.

Analyst Opinion on Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Dividend Strength: Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services does not currently pay a dividend. Kelly Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

In the past three months, Kelly Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 93.13% of the stock of Kelly Services is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.03% of the stock of Kelly Services is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB



The P/E ratio of Kelly Services is 8.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Kelly Services is 8.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.30. Kelly Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.76. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

