Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Earnings results for KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

KemPharm last issued its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. KemPharm has generated ($3.00) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for KemPharm are expected to decrease by -76.19% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.15 per share. KemPharm has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KemPharm in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.30%. The high price target for KMPH is $12.00 and the low price target for KMPH is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm does not currently pay a dividend. KemPharm does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

In the past three months, KemPharm insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $88,036.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of KemPharm is held by insiders. Only 7.85% of the stock of KemPharm is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH



Earnings for KemPharm are expected to decrease by -76.19% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.15 per share. The P/E ratio of KemPharm is -3.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

