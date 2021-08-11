worth buying post Earnings results? Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Earnings results for Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Largo Resources last released its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm earned $39.80 million during the quarter. Largo Resources has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year ($0.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.3. Earnings for Largo Resources are expected to grow by 107.84% in the coming year, from $0.51 to $1.06 per share. Largo Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Largo Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.75%. The high price target for LGO is $36.00 and the low price target for LGO is $24.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Largo Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.33, Largo Resources has a forecasted upside of 68.8% from its current price of $16.79. Largo Resources has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Largo Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

In the past three months, Largo Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO



The P/E ratio of Largo Resources is 93.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Largo Resources is 93.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 21.61.

