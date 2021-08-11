Movers in the Stock Market Today LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Earnings results for LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LegalZoom.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.67%. The high price target for LZ is $50.00 and the low price target for LZ is $39.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LegalZoom.com has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.50, LegalZoom.com has a forecasted upside of 11.7% from its current price of $39.85. LegalZoom.com has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com does not currently pay a dividend. LegalZoom.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

In the past three months, LegalZoom.com insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.76% of the stock of LegalZoom.com is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ



Earnings for LegalZoom.com are expected to grow by 144.44% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.22 per share.

