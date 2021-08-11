Did they just beat EPS? Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Earnings results for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Luminar Technologies last issued its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 million. Luminar Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Luminar Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.37) per share. Luminar Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Luminar Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Luminar Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.11%. The high price target for LAZR is $40.00 and the low price target for LAZR is $18.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Luminar Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.00, Luminar Technologies has a forecasted upside of 68.1% from its current price of $18.44. Luminar Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Luminar Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

In the past three months, Luminar Technologies insiders have sold 44,000.53% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $499,994.00 in company stock and sold $220,500,000.00 in company stock. 43.25% of the stock of Luminar Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 9.99% of the stock of Luminar Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR



Earnings for Luminar Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.37) per share. Luminar Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 40.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here