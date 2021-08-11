Here’s what gurus have to say about : Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Earnings results for Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Magic Software Enterprises last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company earned $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year ($0.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.3. Earnings for Magic Software Enterprises are expected to grow by 12.79% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $0.97 per share. Magic Software Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Magic Software Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.54%. The high price target for MGIC is $20.00 and the low price target for MGIC is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Magic Software Enterprises has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Magic Software Enterprises has a forecasted upside of 15.5% from its current price of $17.31. Magic Software Enterprises has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Magic Software Enterprises pays a meaningful dividend of 2.42%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Magic Software Enterprises has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Magic Software Enterprises is 55.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Magic Software Enterprises will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.30% next year. This indicates that Magic Software Enterprises will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Magic Software Enterprises insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.49% of the stock of Magic Software Enterprises is held by insiders. Only 17.94% of the stock of Magic Software Enterprises is held by institutions.

Earnings for Magic Software Enterprises are expected to grow by 12.79% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $0.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Magic Software Enterprises is 33.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Magic Software Enterprises is 33.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.50. Magic Software Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 3.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

