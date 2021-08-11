Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Earnings results for Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Malvern Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 million. Malvern Bancorp has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year ($1.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Earnings for Malvern Bancorp are expected to decrease by -5.66% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.00 per share. Malvern Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Dividend Strength: Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Malvern Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

In the past three months, Malvern Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $7,467.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.10% of the stock of Malvern Bancorp is held by insiders. 58.27% of the stock of Malvern Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF



Earnings for Malvern Bancorp are expected to decrease by -5.66% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Malvern Bancorp is 17.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.99. The P/E ratio of Malvern Bancorp is 17.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.61. Malvern Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

