Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Earnings results for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33.

Analyst Opinion on MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MarketWise in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.42%. The high price target for MKTW is $19.00 and the low price target for MKTW is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MarketWise has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.33, MarketWise has a forecasted upside of 32.4% from its current price of $13.09. MarketWise has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise does not currently pay a dividend. MarketWise does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

In the past three months, MarketWise insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 68.92% of the stock of MarketWise is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW



Earnings for MarketWise are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.67) to $0.29 per share. MarketWise has a P/B Ratio of 130.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

