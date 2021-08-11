Will stock surge before Earnings results? MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

Earnings results for MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.84.

MedAvail last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business earned $4.03 million during the quarter. MedAvail has generated ($3.80) earnings per share over the last year (($2.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MedAvail are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($0.93) per share. MedAvail has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. MedAvail will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MedAvail in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 138.38%. The high price target for MDVL is $20.00 and the low price target for MDVL is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

MedAvail does not currently pay a dividend. MedAvail does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

In the past three months, MedAvail insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of MedAvail is held by insiders. 82.25% of the stock of MedAvail is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL



Earnings for MedAvail are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($0.93) per share. The P/E ratio of MedAvail is -3.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MedAvail is -3.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MedAvail has a P/B Ratio of 4.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

