EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

Earnings results for MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01.

MediaAlpha last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business earned $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. MediaAlpha has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for MediaAlpha are expected to grow by 164.29% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $0.37 per share. MediaAlpha has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. MediaAlpha will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MediaAlpha in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 81.57%. The high price target for MAX is $70.00 and the low price target for MAX is $38.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MediaAlpha has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.00, MediaAlpha has a forecasted upside of 81.6% from its current price of $29.19. MediaAlpha has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha does not currently pay a dividend. MediaAlpha does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

In the past three months, MediaAlpha insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,790,299.00 in company stock. 10.21% of the stock of MediaAlpha is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 60.94% of the stock of MediaAlpha is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX



Earnings for MediaAlpha are expected to grow by 164.29% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $0.37 per share. The P/E ratio of MediaAlpha is -208.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MediaAlpha is -208.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here