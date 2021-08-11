What’s your take on Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Earnings results for Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Meredith in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.65%. The high price target for MDP is $51.00 and the low price target for MDP is $38.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Meredith has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.50, Meredith has a forecasted upside of 2.7% from its current price of $43.35. Meredith has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith does not currently pay a dividend. Meredith does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

In the past three months, Meredith insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.40% of the stock of Meredith is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 76.32% of the stock of Meredith is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Meredith (NYSE:MDP



Earnings for Meredith are expected to decrease by -26.86% in the coming year, from $7.67 to $5.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Meredith is 25.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Meredith is 25.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.93. Meredith has a P/B Ratio of 5.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

