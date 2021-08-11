Earnings and Growth Analysis : Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Earnings results for Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.53.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.70) earnings per share over the last year (($1.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($1.61) per share. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 271.75%. The high price target for MIST is $20.00 and the low price target for MIST is $20.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Milestone Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Milestone Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Milestone Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.63% of the stock of Milestone Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 67.95% of the stock of Milestone Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($1.61) per share. The P/E ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals is -3.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals is -3.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

