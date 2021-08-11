Earnings and Growth Analysis : Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Earnings results for Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mister Car Wash in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.61%. The high price target for MCW is $30.00 and the low price target for MCW is $20.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Mister Car Wash has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.63, Mister Car Wash has a forecasted upside of 16.6% from its current price of $20.26. Mister Car Wash has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash does not currently pay a dividend. Mister Car Wash does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

In the past three months, Mister Car Wash insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.41% of the stock of Mister Car Wash is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW



Earnings for Mister Car Wash are expected to grow by 28.57% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.45 per share. Mister Car Wash has a PEG Ratio of 1.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

