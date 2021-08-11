Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Earnings results for Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

Moleculin Biotech last announced its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Moleculin Biotech has generated ($1.76) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Moleculin Biotech are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.91) per share. Moleculin Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Moleculin Biotech.

Dividend Strength: Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech does not currently pay a dividend. Moleculin Biotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

In the past three months, Moleculin Biotech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Moleculin Biotech is held by insiders. Only 7.54% of the stock of Moleculin Biotech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX



The P/E ratio of Moleculin Biotech is -1.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Moleculin Biotech is -1.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Moleculin Biotech has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

