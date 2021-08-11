numbers crunched for you before earnings results National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

Earnings results for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

National Vision last released its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company earned $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. Its revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. National Vision has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year ($0.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.7. Earnings for National Vision are expected to grow by 10.42% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $1.06 per share. National Vision has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. National Vision will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5298057”.

Analyst Opinion on National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Vision in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.35%. The high price target for EYE is $58.00 and the low price target for EYE is $42.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision does not currently pay a dividend. National Vision does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

In the past three months, National Vision insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,991,130.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of National Vision is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE



Earnings for National Vision are expected to grow by 10.42% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $1.06 per share. The P/E ratio of National Vision is 70.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of National Vision is 70.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.67. National Vision has a PEG Ratio of 2.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. National Vision has a P/B Ratio of 4.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

