Wall street estimates Earnings report Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Earnings results for Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Neonode last released its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. Neonode has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.59) diluted earnings per share). Neonode has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Neonode will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-220-1137 with passcode “5241997”.

Analyst Opinion on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Neonode in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 113.52%. The high price target for NEON is $12.00 and the low price target for NEON is $12.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode does not currently pay a dividend. Neonode does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

In the past three months, Neonode insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.80% of the stock of Neonode is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.20% of the stock of Neonode is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON



The P/E ratio of Neonode is -9.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Neonode is -9.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Neonode has a P/B Ratio of 5.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

